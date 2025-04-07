PM Modi to participate in Navkar Mahamantra Divas on April 9 in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Navkar Mahamantra Divas on April 9. The programme will be organised at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The Day is aimed at promoting world peace amid the troubling shadows of war, violence, and discord.

The Prime Minister will participate in the collective chanting of Navkar Mahamantra and will also address the gathering at the venue.

This sacred day invites individuals to introspect on the virtues of purity, tolerance, and collective welfare, a pursuit that transcends borders, with participants from over 108 nations joining in a global prayer for peace and unity.

The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) leads this monumental endeavour, expecting observances across 6,000 venues in India and extending to 108 countries worldwide.

Organised in honour of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, the Navkar Mahamantra day is expected to attract astonishing one crore and eight lakh devotees to unite for this noble cause.

The Navkar Mahamantra Divas symbolises a profound union of spiritual enlightenment and ethical reflection, fostering harmony through the resonant chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra -- a chant deeply revered in Jainism as a universal invocation.

Embodying the virtues of non-violence, humility, and spiritual ascension, this mantra pays homage to the enlightened and inspires transformation within.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, born in 615 BC into a royal lineage, known in his youth as 'Vardhamana.'

His life took a transformative turn at the age of 30, when he renounced his princely stature to embark on a quest for spiritual truth.

After twelve years of rigorous meditation and austerity, Lord Mahavir attained 'Kevala Jnana'—ultimate knowledge—and became the proponent of the Dharma known today as Jainism.

Across the globe, the Jain community celebrates this joyous occasion with fervour and reverence.

Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, left a legacy of teachings that continues to inspire peace and unity. The festival shines a light on the timeless relevance of Jainism, especially its cardinal tenet, 'ahimsa parmo dharma'—non-violence—which resonates deeply in the turbulent times we face today.