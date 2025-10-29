PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30–31, to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on October 30 and 31 to participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of India’s Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During two-day visit to home state, the Prime Minister will pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity and inaugurate a series of development projects in Ekta Nagar, aimed at boosting tourism, infrastructure, and sustainable growth in the region.

On October 30, PM Modi will flag off of electric buses in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, marking another step toward green mobility in the region. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore, reflecting the government’s vision of promoting eco-tourism, sustainability, and inclusive development in and around the world’s tallest statue.

The projects set to green light include Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla, the Hospitality District (Phase-1) at Garudeshwar, Vaman Vriksha Vatika, the Satpuda Protection Wall, an E-Bus Charging Depot with 25 electric buses, the Narmada Ghat Extension, Kaushalya Path, a walkway from Ekta Dwar to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan (Phase-2), Smart Bus Stops (Phase-2), a Dam Replica Fountain, and GSEC Quarters.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for several major projects, including the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India, Veer Balak Udyan, a Sports Complex, a Rainforest Project, Jetty Development near Shoolpaneshwar Ghat, and Travelators at the Statue of Unity complex, further enhancing the visitor experience.

During the program, PM Modi will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 150 denomination and a postage stamp to mark the historic 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — a tribute to the leader who played a monumental role in integrating the nation post-Independence.

On October 31, the Prime Minister will lead the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. He will first offer floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity and administer the Ekta Diwas pledge, reaffirming the nation’s dedication to unity, integrity, and internal security. He will then witness the Ekta Diwas Parade, featuring contingents from the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, along with various state police forces.

This year’s parade will include several special highlights — a BSF marching contingent of indigenous Indian dog breeds such as Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds, the Gujarat Police Horse Contingent, the Assam Police Motorcycle Daredevil Show, and the BSF Camel Contingent with its Camel Mounted Band.

The event will also honour five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and sixteen gallantry medal winners from the BSF, recognised for their exceptional bravery during anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. BSF personnel who showed exemplary courage during Operation Sindoor will also be felicitated.

This year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas holds special significance as the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the visionary leader who unified more than 560 princely states to form a united India.