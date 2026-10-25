PM Modi to visit UP, Odisha today; to attend IAF aerial display at Namo Ghat in Varanasi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Sunday. During the visit, he will witness the Indian Air Force's aerial display at Namo Ghat in Varanasi and will inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi will inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi at around 11 a.m.

The facility marks an important step towards strengthening India’s textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem and promoting industrial growth in the region.

The inauguration highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing role as a destination for industrial investment and manufacturing-led growth, an official statement said.

Later in the day, PM Modi will witness the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi as the Chief Guest. The programme will commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force and will be held under the theme 'Wings over Ganges'.

The aerial display will feature aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft.

Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, showcasing jointness in operations.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Odisha, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the RBI’s Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the technological foundations of India’s financial system.

The institute has been designed to meet the bank's computing requirements and to provide a secure, resilient, scalable and future-ready computing ecosystem for the RBI.

Four state-of-the-art data centres will host mission-critical Payment and Settlement systems, along with other flagship initiatives. The facility has been certified to Uptime Institute Tier IV standard - the global benchmark for data centre infrastructure - placing it in the highest tier of operational resilience. It is among the largest Tier IV certified facilities in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector worldwide.

According to an official statement, the facility will contribute to widening the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services, and will form the secure digital foundation on which India's increasingly technology-driven financial economy can grow.