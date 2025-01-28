PM Modi, Trump discuss India-US ties over phone

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone on Monday, their first conversation since Trump assumed office in the White House.

During the conversation, both leaders discussed bilateral ties between the two biggest democracies and emphasised their shared commitment to working together for global peace and stability.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS.

Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.

We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,” Modi write in a post on X.

Modi congratulated Trump on being elected for a “historic second term”. This was Modi’s first conversation with Trump after the latter’s inauguration on January 20.

Diplomats from India and the US are working to set up a meeting between PM Modi and President Trump in February this year.

India, a strategic partner of the United States in countering China’s influence, is eager to strengthen trade relations with the US.

This is expected to be on the agenda when the two leaders meet.

