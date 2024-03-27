Live
Just In
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah among 40 star campaigners of BJP in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among 40 star campaigners of the BJP who would do electioneering for the BJP in Bihar during the Lok Sabha polls.
Other star campaigners include BJP national president J. P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MP CM Mohan Yadav and BJP Bihar in charge Vinod Tawde.
The BJP has also selected prominent party leaders of the state as star campaigners.
Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushil Kumar Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Union minister Giriraj Singh, MoS Home Nityanand Rai,
Though Ashwini Kumar Choubey was denied ticket from Buxar, he has found place among star campaigners of the party for the polls.
The elections in Bihar will be conducted in seven phases.
In the first phase on April 19, voting will be held in four Lok Sabha constituencies Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad and Jamui.