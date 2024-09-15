Live
- Two new Vande Bharat trains start rolling in Odisha
- Nagpur-Secunderabad, Durg-Vizag Vande Bharat to be flagged off on Monday
- CM Stalin, EPS, Annamalai extend Onam greetings to Malayalees
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends 10th Day Ritual of Late Krishna Reddy
- Teaser of Mahisha Unveiled by Renowned Director Konda Vijay Kumar
- Minister Narayana inspects flood relief efforts in Kandrika, warns action against misinformation
- Engineer Rashid, ex-Jamaat members are RSS allies, says Farooq Abdullah
- Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton and Ocon to start from pit lane, Norris up to 15th
- India, key nations to cooperate in mutually beneficial areas in agriculture
- Kerala celebrates Onam with traditional gaiety and fervour
Just In
PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Six Vande Bharat Trains For Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, And UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains connecting Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and UP, boosting connectivity and benefiting pilgrims, professionals, and industries.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated six Vande Bharat Express trains for the states of Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, with the flag-off event taking place in Ranchi. Originally planned to be flagged off from Tatanagar, poor visibility and bad weather conditions prevented the PM's chopper from taking off.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar were present at Tatanagar station for the occasion.
The new trains will operate on the Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah, and Gaya-Howrah routes, providing faster connectivity, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
These high-speed trains are expected to benefit daily commuters, professionals, students, and business travelers, while also boosting religious tourism to pilgrimage destinations such as Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and Kalighat and Belur Math in Kolkata.
Additionally, key industries like coal and mining in Dhanbad, jute in Kolkata, and iron and steel in Durgapur will experience growth thanks to the improved transport infrastructure.