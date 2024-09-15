PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Six Vande Bharat Trains For Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, And UP

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated six Vande Bharat Express trains for the states of Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, with the flag-off event taking place in Ranchi. Originally planned to be flagged off from Tatanagar, poor visibility and bad weather conditions prevented the PM's chopper from taking off.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar were present at Tatanagar station for the occasion.

The new trains will operate on the Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah, and Gaya-Howrah routes, providing faster connectivity, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

These high-speed trains are expected to benefit daily commuters, professionals, students, and business travelers, while also boosting religious tourism to pilgrimage destinations such as Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and Kalighat and Belur Math in Kolkata.

Additionally, key industries like coal and mining in Dhanbad, jute in Kolkata, and iron and steel in Durgapur will experience growth thanks to the improved transport infrastructure.