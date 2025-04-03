PM Modi watches Thai Ramayan, Garba performance in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday witnessed 'Ramakien', the Thai version of the Ramayan, after arriving in Bangkok, symbolising the deep cultural ties between India and Thailand.

He arrived in the Southeast Asian country to a grand reception by the Indian diaspora, who greeted him with enthusiastic chants of "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram."

Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Suriya Jungrungreangkit, along with several top officials, welcomed PM Modi at the airport.

Upon reaching his hotel, he was greeted with a traditional Garba performance, a folk dance from his home state of Gujarat. Members of the Indian diaspora, dressed in traditional attire, gathered in large numbers to welcome him. People from the Sikh, Garhwali, and Gujarati communities were prominently present.

PM Modi is in Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, where he will engage with regional leaders on April 4 to discuss key areas of cooperation.

He is also set to hold bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to strengthen the historical and strategic ties between India and Thailand.

Following his arrival, PM Modi posted on X, "Landed in Bangkok, Thailand. Looking forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between India and Thailand."

Earlier, in his departure statement, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the BIMSTEC platform. "Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. With its geographical location, India's North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC," he said.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the summit, he stated, "I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind."

On his official engagements in Thailand, PM Modi noted, "During my visit, I will have the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Shinawatra and the Thai leadership, with a common desire to elevate our age-old historical ties, which are based on the strong foundations of shared culture, philosophy, and spiritual thought."

Following his engagements in Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka for the second leg of his tour.

India plays a pivotal role in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), serving as a key driver of regional integration and cooperation. PM Modi's presence at the summit is expected to further elevate India's leadership within the framework, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing collaboration and progress.

BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising seven member states in the Bay of Bengal region -- five from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka) and two from Southeast Asia (Myanmar and Thailand).

It serves as a crucial bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia, with India being its largest and most influential member, shaping the group's agenda and promoting cooperation across various sectors.