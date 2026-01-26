Death toll in massive fire in Kolkata warehouse rises to 7

The death toll in a massive fire at a warehouse in the Anandapur area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata rose to seven on Monday, a state police official has confirmed.

At the same time, missing diaries have reported about 20 persons who were there at the warehouse when the fire broke out early Monday morning. However, the police have yet to reveal the identities of the seven charred bodies recovered from inside the warehouse.

State police insiders said that bodies had been charred in such a manner that it was difficult to visually identify them. At the time the report was filed, the fire was under control.

However, state fire services department officials suspect that there might be hidden fire pockets within the warehouse. The fire officers and firemen are currently attempting to identify those hidden fire-pockets and extinguish them completely.

At the same time, the cooling process had also started.

The warehouse in Nazirabad in Anandapur primarily stored dry, packaged food items and bottles of soft drinks.

State Power Minister Aroop Biswas visited the scene and consoled the families of the deceased. He inspected the rescue operation and spoke with the families of the missing individuals.

Till Monday evening, it is still unclear how the fire started in the warehouse. The employees on night duty were trapped inside, and it was learnt that six people working as security guards at the warehouse were also trapped. Locals alleged that the warehouse was locked from the outside, which is why the people inside could not come out.

There was a residential building behind this factory. Approximately 100 residents were there. Everyone has been rescued. But those who were inside the warehouse could not be rescued. Their phones are also switched off.

The state's Fire Minister Sujit Bose said, "I received the news at 3 a.m. There are two warehouses in that area. One belongs to a well-known momo company. The other belongs to a catering company. The fire department is working. Everything is being monitored."