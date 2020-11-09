PM Modi will unveil the statue of Swami Vivekananda in JNU

New Delhi : The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with the help of alumni.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue in an online program on Thursday evening. PM will also address JNU students on the occasion, which will be broadcast live on JNU's Facebook page. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present in the online program.

JNU Vice Chancellor Prof. Jagdish Kumar said that Swami Vivekananda is the inspiration of youth. His intellectual and spiritual personality has been a worldwide favorite.