PM Modi wishes Johnson on his re-election as British PM
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to his British counterpart Boris Johnson that his re-election to the top post reflected the fate reposed by...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to his British counterpart Boris Johnson that his re-election to the top post reflected the fate reposed by the people of the UK in him and his Conservative Party.
Modi conveyed this over a telephonic conversation with Johnson.
Johnson on his part thanked the PM Modi for his wishes and expressed his commitment to further strengthen India-UK ties, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Johnson to visit India at his early convenience. The invitation was accepted, the statement added.
