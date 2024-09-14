PM Modi's Doda rally to reflect transformed picture of J&K: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally later in the day in Doda will reflect the development, transformation and peaceful picture of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Doda on Saturday, marking the first rally by any Prime Minister in decades. This will also be the first visit by any Prime Minister to Doda in 42 years.

"People are now actively participating in elections there, going door-to-door, and asking for votes. There has been development, and the Indian flag flies proudly at Lal Chowk," the BJP leader said while speaking to newsmen.

"The Prime Minister is going there to deliver a speech, and I am confident, that after his visit, people's enthusiasm will further increase. The work done by the Prime Minister for the development of Kashmir, for the poor, the Dalits, the tribals, the Kashmiri Pandits, and the Pahadi Muslims is commendable," he added.

The BJP leader further claimed that the people of Kashmir are witnessing development for the first time.

On Arvind Kejriwal's bail, the senior BJP leader remarked, "He can neither go to the office nor sign files. He was a leader who spoke about ushering in a new era in the country. Even after spending six months in jail, he did not resign."

Regarding renaming Port Blair to 'Shri Vijay Puram', Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is a matter of great pride. He also congratulated Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the decision.

"Port Blair was named after an English naval commander who conducted a survey there in 1790. The Congress government never made any efforts to change this," he said.

The BJP leader further informed that all the islands in that archipelago that were named after Englishmen have now been renamed after Param Vir Chakra awardees. He further added, "Along with Abdul Hamid, others have been honoured too."

On the question of renaming places in Bihar, he said discussions can be held on that topic as well.