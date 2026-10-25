PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' showcases citizens' contribution to nation-building: Nitin Nabin

Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ranchi's Kanke district, along with senior party leaders and workers on Sunday.

The BJP Chief was joined by a host of party karyakartas, who assembled at booth number 249 at the Birsa Mandap Akhara in Kanke Assembly constituency for listening to the 139th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio broadcast.

The programme was also attended by Union Minister Annapurna Devi, State BJP President Aditya Sahu, and a large number of party leaders, workers, and local residents.

Nabin remarked that 'Mann Ki Baat' has become a platform that provides national recognition to social initiatives and innovations taking place across different parts of the country, while underlining how it was highlighting social work and novel experiments being undertaken by citizens nationwide and also demonstrating how people internalise the Prime Minister's messages and integrate them into their own actions and daily lives.

"For last 12 years, PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme has consistently brought to light the social work, innovations, and environmental conservation efforts carried out by people in different parts of India," he said.

Nabin highlighted that people across the country are not only engaging with these initiatives but also contributing at their own individual levels.

Emphasising the strength of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns, the BJP Chief noted that 140 crore Indians are drawing inspiration from the messages of PM Modi and working in their respective districts without seeking recognition or publicity.

Nabin also said that the 'Mann Ki Baat' showcases diverse struggles and achievements of Indians living across different regions of the country and highlights the ways in which they are progressing and contributing to nation-building.

"The 25 years of public service by PM Modi reflects his spirit of dedication and commitment. This is the reason why the programme continues to enjoy the same level of public interest and affection even after so many years," he added.



