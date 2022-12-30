PM Modi's mother passes away, Amit Shah, YS Jagan, Venkaiah Naidu express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (100) passed away. She was admitted to the hospital two days ago due to illness and died at midnight on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.



Heeraben celebrated his 100th birthday recently. Prime Minister Modi mourned over Heeraben's death. "After completing a hundred years, my mother reached the feet of God. Her life journey is like a penance," Modi tweeted.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed condolences over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben. He expressed his deep sympathy to Prime Minister Modi on this occasion. Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu, Yogi Adityanath and Digvijay Singh condoled the death of Heeraben.