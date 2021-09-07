PM Modi's people-friendly policies helped BJP win Belagavi civic polls: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Chief J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi enabled the first-time win for the party in the Belagavi City Corporation polls.

Thanking the people for supporting BJP in the Karnataka local body polls, Nadda tweeted, "Thank you to the people of Karnataka for trusting the BJP in the three city corporation elections of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalburgi. Congratulations to the (chief minister) B S Bommai Ji, (state president) Nalin Kateel Ji and all the karyakartas, who have ensured that BJP won bigger than it did last time."



"Thanks to people friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the first time. It's matter of pride that BJP Karnataka has emerged as single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation and performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation," Nadda added.



BJP national general secretary and Karnataka MLA, C.T. Ravi said, "Results of Karnataka Local Body Elections have reiterated the fact that Kannadigas have immense faith in leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister B S Bommai.



"I congratulate former CM B S Yediyurappa for his hard work and thank BJP Karnataka karyakartas for their efforts. Gratitude to Voters."



Chief Minister Bommai had congratulated the party leaders for registering a thumping win in the Belagavi City Corporation and putting up a good show in Kalburgi and Hubballi-Dharwad.



Karnataka's ruling BJP has managed to wrestle the Belagavi City Corporation by winning a clear majority in the local body elections, but fell short of a majority in Hubballi-Dharwad, whereas Congress suffered a setback in Kalburgi. However, the BJP is all set to elect its mayoral candidates in all three major city corporations.