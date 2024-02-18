PM Modi's poll mantra to BJP leaders: Next 100 days crucial, win every one's trust

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked BJP leaders to reach out to every new voter and win every one's trust in the next 100 days for NDA to secure 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

At the BJP's national convention in New Delhi, outlining the poll strategy, the Prime Minister said: "Next 100 days are crucial to reach out to every voter, every beneficiary."

The BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 seats so that the NDA secures victory on 400, he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah drew parallels between Lok Sabha polls and the Mahabharata war, saying here are also two factions -- the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is working for country's development and the India bloc under the Congress which is "mother of corruption".

The BJP hailed Prime Minister Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya and also passed a resolution on it amid chants of Jai Shri Ram.

Presenting the proposal, BJP national president J. P. Nadda said that the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is moving towards the establishment of Ram Rajya.