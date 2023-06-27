PM Modi's Visit To Shahdol Postponed Due To Heavy Rainfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the capital of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, where he will both physically and virtually flag off five Vande Bharat trains. However, because of the state's severe rainfall, his planned visit to the Shahdol district has been postponed.



The visit by PM Modi to the region with a high tribal population will shortly have a new date. Furthermore, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was to be launched by PM Modi at Shahdol has also been postponed.

Meanwhile, an orange signal has been issued by the India Meteorological Department, warning of heavy to very heavy and extremely severe rainfall at isolated locations in Madhya Pradesh until Tuesday morning.

PM Modi's schedule, however, is fully planned as PM Modi will go to Rani Kamalapati train station after landing in Bhopal. He will officially launch Vande Bharat Trains both physically and virtually.

Secondly, PM Modi will give a speech to 3,000 specially chosen BJP members from all throughout the nation. These employees were chosen as a result of their valuable contributions to the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign, which aims to empower booths. Additionally, he will virtually engage with 10 lakh BJP members who workers in booths.