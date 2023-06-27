Live
- Srikakulam: YSRCP activists from 300 families join TDP
- Tamil Nadu sets up authority to monitor bird sanctuaries in state
- Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF
- Sudden Surge In Tomato Prices Raising Concern Among Millions Of Households
- Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who quit job over ticketing Kanimozhi
- Visakhapatnam: Varada Payasam for 'Vaikunta Vasudu’
- Congress Blame BJP For Sudden Surge In Prices OF Tomato And Other Items
- Nara Lokesh promises to clear all pending bills
- Squeezing of testicles not ‘attempt to murder’: Karnataka High Court
- TDP holds Bhavishyat ki Guarantee public meeting in Vizag, takes a dig at YSRCP govt
PM Modi's Visit To Shahdol Postponed Due To Heavy Rainfall
Highlights
- Because of the state's severe rainfall, his planned visit to the Shahdol district has been postponed.
- The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was to be launched by PM Modi at Shahdol has also been postponed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the capital of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, where he will both physically and virtually flag off five Vande Bharat trains. However, because of the state's severe rainfall, his planned visit to the Shahdol district has been postponed.
The visit by PM Modi to the region with a high tribal population will shortly have a new date. Furthermore, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was to be launched by PM Modi at Shahdol has also been postponed.
Meanwhile, an orange signal has been issued by the India Meteorological Department, warning of heavy to very heavy and extremely severe rainfall at isolated locations in Madhya Pradesh until Tuesday morning.
PM Modi's schedule, however, is fully planned as PM Modi will go to Rani Kamalapati train station after landing in Bhopal. He will officially launch Vande Bharat Trains both physically and virtually.
Secondly, PM Modi will give a speech to 3,000 specially chosen BJP members from all throughout the nation. These employees were chosen as a result of their valuable contributions to the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign, which aims to empower booths. Additionally, he will virtually engage with 10 lakh BJP members who workers in booths.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS