PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath announce compensation in Kushinagar tragedy

Lucknow: As the death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar well tragedy rose to 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each for the bereaved families.



At least 13 women, including six girls, were killed after drowning in a well, on Wednesday night during a 'haldi' ceremony in Nebua Naurangiya police circle's Kushinagar.



The incident took place when the women and girls were standing by the railing around the well and the iron mesh collapsed.



The rescue operations were underway till past midnight with senior officers monitoring the situation on ground.



Around 15 women were rescued by the police and villagers, while 13 others could not be saved in time.

