PM Modi will be addressed live in 10 Durga pandals

This election is very important for the BJP. For this, the party is also working hard. The BJP is searching for its political ground in Bengal. In such a situation, Durga Puja seems to be turning into an electoral arena this year.

On October 22, ahead of the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a puja pandal online in Kolkata through video conferencing, but the BJP in Bengal has taken a major decision in the meantime. In fact, PM's address after the inauguration will be shown live in 10 puja pandals.

Before the Prime Minister, BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Siliguri. He will meet party workers in North Bengal. First Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit the state. Last year Amit Shah inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake. However, now only a few months are left in the next assembly elections, in which Prime Minister Modi himself is coming forward and taking command of the election. Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated 69 Durga Puja pandals online in 10 districts. Pandals will be inaugurated online and offline for the next two days.