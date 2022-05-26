PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's Biggest Drone Festival 2022

New Delhi: India's biggest Drone Festival 2022 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pragati Maidan in Delhi on May 27. As per the information disseminated by PMO office, he will also have an interaction with the farmer drone pilots and observe the open-air drone flight demonstration and discuss with the people of start-ups at the Drone Exhibition Center.

This festival will be a two-day event which will be in execution from 27 to 28 May. More than 1600 delegates including government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector undertakings, private companies and drone start-ups, etc. will participate in the festival.

Around 70 exhibitors will display about the various uses of drones in this exhibition. The festival also includes other events such as virtual distribution of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flight demonstrations, exhibition of Made in India drone taxi prototypes.