Hijab row: J'khand leaders target Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, question his 'mental condition'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under sharp criticism from leaders in Jharkhand as the hijab controversy continues to escalate, with the opposition parties demanding accountability and accusing him of "disrespecting women".

The criticism comes after the Jharkhand government extended a job offer to Bihar AYUSH doctor Nusrat Praveen, promising a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh, after she stopped reporting for duty following the hijab-related incident.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said on Saturday that he had offered employment to the woman doctor with a monthly remuneration of Rs 3 lakh, along with a government residence and a posting of her choice, in response to the controversy that erupted during the distribution of appointment letters in Bihar.

Ansari claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attempted to insult the hijab and the Muslim community by removing a woman's veil.

Supporting Ansari's remarks, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Kumar Pandey termed the incident a "shameful act" and accused Nitish Kumar of publicly humiliating the woman doctor.

Speaking to IANS, Pandey said, "What happened in the land of Bihar was a disgraceful act, and I consider it nothing but a shameful deed. A Chief Minister behaving improperly and publicly insulting a woman is unacceptable."

"We don't care about the religion or caste, but about the behaviour towards any woman. Why is this issue being buried? Why is Nitish Kumar not being removed from his post? Will a person with such mental condition serve as the Chief Minister of Bihar? Are there only such leaders in the BJP-led alliance?" he questioned.

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha also attacked the Bihar Chief Minister, accusing him of "disrespecting the dignity of women".

Speaking to IANS, Sinha said, "When a person seated within the constitutional framework attempts to violate the dignity of women, it becomes our responsibility to restore that dignity. Congress respects the honour of mothers and sisters, regardless of their religion, community, or caste."

Targeting the NDA allies, the Congress leader further said, "We believe it is in the nature of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies to disrespect women and violate their dignity."

"Since the leaders of Nitish Kumar's alliance have consistently displayed this behaviour, it was natural that when the woman became so emotional and agitated that she decided that she would no longer participate. Hence, we offered her to come to Jharkhand, assuring her that her dignity would be respected under the Mahagathbandhan government and the Congress party, and we would even provide her employment here," he added.

The event, a video recording of which has been extensively shared and ignited a significant political controversy, occurred on December 20 at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Patna, where AYUSH doctors had assembled to obtain their appointment letters.

When the woman approached to receive her letter, Nitish Kumar noticed her hijab, asked her to remove it, stating, "What's this?", and then lifted the hijab himself.

The footage was widely circulated by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and soon turned into a political flashpoint.

Opposition parties raised objections, and the controversy triggered debates across the nation.