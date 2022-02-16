PM offers prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.





Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PM2k0LxpBg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Prime Minister Modi reached the temple and prayed for the welfare of people. During his half an hour stay at the temple, he participated in 'bhajan kirtan' along with devotees and interacted with them.

On the eve of Ravidas Jayanti on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi remembered the saint saying that he feels proud that every step taken by his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas.





रविदास जयंती के पुण्य अवसर पर आज मैंने दिल्ली के श्री गुरु रविदास विश्राम धाम मंदिर जाकर दर्शन किए।



सभी देशवासियों को रविदास जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/RbVj9wUB1k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "I feel proud to say that we have imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas ji in every step and every scheme of our government. The construction work in his memory in Kashi is progressing with full grandeur and divinity."

He also mentioned how the saint dedicated his life to eliminate evil practices like caste and untouchability from society.





"ऐसा चाहूं राज मैं, मिलै सबन कौ अन्न।

छोट बड़ो सब सम बसै, रैदास रहें प्रसन्न।।"



संत रविदास जी की जयंती पर हमारे समाज के अध्यात्मिक सचेतक की स्मृति को प्रणाम करता हूं, जिन्होंने संकीर्ण जातीय बंधनों से ऊपर उठकर, समाज को आध्यात्मिक उत्कर्ष का मार्ग दिखाया। #RavidasJayanti — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2022

Remembering Ravidas, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: "My respectful tributes to the great poet-saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti. Guru #Ravidas Ji was a strong proponent of equality & gender parity who spread the message of unity & social harmony through his writings. His emphasis on universal brotherhood has eternal relevance."





गुरु रविदास जयंती पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



महान संत गुरु रविदास जी ने बिना भेद-भाव के परस्पर प्रेम और समता का व्यवहार करने का संदेश दिया।



आइए, हम सब गुरु रविदास जी द्वारा बताए गए मार्ग पर चलते हुए समता, समरसता और समन्वय पर आधारित समाज के निर्माण में योगदान करें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. In a message, the President said: "I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidasji. Guru Ravidas was a great saint, poet and social reformer. Through his devotional songs, he tried to eradicate the social evils and bring about harmony in society. He is considered a leading poet saint of the Bhakti Movement.