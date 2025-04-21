PM on 2-day Visit to Saudi Arabia from Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Tuesday is set to witness both sides expanding cooperation in an array of crucial areas, such as energy, defence and trade, besides expediting Riyadh’s USD 100-billion investment plan for India.

Modi will hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the overall bilateral ties and exchange views on pressing regional and global issues, including the overall situation in the Middle East.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs), including one on green hydrogen, are expected to be signed by the two sides following the Modi-Salman talks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press conference. There will be an effort to infuse a “strategic” dimension to the India-Saudi Arabia energy cooperation, he said, without elaborating.

The Foreign Secretary said Modi’s visit will provide an opportunity to build on the already strong strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. Misri also indicated that there could be discussions on how to take steps to facilitate Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest USD 100 billion in India as announced during the crown prince’s visit to India in 2019.

“Certain issues they had raised, and we have worked very constructively on those issues,” Misri said.

The High Level Task Force on Investment (HLTFI) was set up in October 2023 to expedite the proposed investment, he said. Misri said India approached the issues flagged by the Saudi side with a “very open mind” and assured about addressing its “concerns”.

He said the implementation of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project may figure in the talks between Modi and Salman. The Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the situation in Ukraine are also expected to figure in the talks.