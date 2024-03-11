PM opens, lays stones for infra projects worth Rs 42K cr

New Delhi/Azamgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched development projects, including the construction of airports and airport buildings, worth more than Rs 42,000 crore across the country.

Of these, projects worth Rs 34,700 crore will come up in Uttar Pradesh alone. The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders as he visited the Manduri area of Azamgarh district where he launched the projects and also addressed a rally.

He inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 15 airport projects across the country worth more than Rs 9,800 crore.

The projects included 12 new terminal buildings, one each for Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur airports.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of three new terminal buildings for Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports. The 12 new terminal buildings will have a combined capacity to serve 620 lakh passengers annually, while the three terminals, whose foundation stone was laid, once completed, will help those airports serve 95 lakh passengers per annum.

“These Terminal Buildings have state-of-the-art passenger amenities and are also equipped with various sustainability features like Double-Insulated Roofing System, Provision of Canopies for energy saving, LED Lighting etc.

“The designs of these Airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of that state and city, thus reflecting the local culture and highlighting the heritage of the region,” he said.

The PM also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of 108 crore. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of five major National Highway projects worth Rs 11,500 crore. More than 5,342 km of roads built in 59 UP districts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna worth Rs 3,700 crore were also inaugurated by him.

The PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across UP worth Rs 8,200 cr. He also opened three sewage projects built under Namami Ganga Yojna worth Rs 1,114 crore in Prayagraj, Etawah, and Jaunpur districts of the state.