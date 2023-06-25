PM Plans For Day 2 Including Visits To Heliopolis Cemetery And Al-Haqim Mosque

The first Indian prime minister to visit Egypt in 26 years is Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is currently there for the first time. PM Modi met by his counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, at the airport when he arrived in Cairo, the capital of the African country.



His visit began with meetings between him and the senior Cabinet ministers of Egypt, including Mostafa Madbouly. They talked about enhancing the strategic alliance and expanding trade ties.

The second and last day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Egypt is on Sunday. He came in Egypt after a successful tour to the United States, which also hosted him for his first State visit.

Day 2 of the prime minister's schedule calls for visits to the Al-Haqim Mosque and the Heliopolis War Graves Cemetery, among other places. He also got to know the Indian diaspora living there as well as Egypt's Grand Mufti Shawki Ibrahem Abdel-Karim Allam. Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a formal greeting and a guard of honour.

After IK Gujral, PM Modi is the first Indian prime to visit Egypt on a bilateral basis in 26 years. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the president of Egypt, visited India in January as the nation's principal guest for the Republic Day parade.

In his tweet, Prime Minister tweeted that he is certain that this trip will improve India's relations with Egypt. After arriving in Cairo, he look forward to discussions with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes.