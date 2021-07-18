PM praises retired army officer for taking care of stray animals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded retired Army Major Pramila Singh for taking care of helpless stray animals by spending her, as well as her father's, personal funds during Covid-19 crisis.

A resident of Rajasthan's Kota, Pramila, along with her father Shyamveer Singh, arranged food for and treatment of the stray animals roaming on the streets.



Praising Pramila, the Prime Minister has described her efforts as an inspiration for the society for understanding the pain of animals and coming forward to help them.



"In the last almost one and a half years, we have faced unprecedented situations with fortitude. This is such a historical period that people will not forget for the rest of their lives. This is a difficult period not only for humans but also for many creatures living in close proximity of humans.



"In such a situation, it is commendable for you to be sensitive to the pain and needs of destitute animals and to work with full potential at the individual level for their welfare," the Prime Minister wrote in a letter to her.



Modi also mentioned in his letter that in this difficult time, many such examples have been seen which have given us a cause to feel pride in humanity.



He expressed hope that Major Pramila and her father will continue to inspire people with their work by spreading awareness in the society with their initiatives.



Earlier, the former army officer had written a letter to the Prime Minister informing that the work of taking care of animals, which she started during the lockdown, is still continuing.



Expressing the pain of helpless animals in the letter, she appealed for more people to come forward to help them.