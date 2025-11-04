PM: RJD had put pressure on UPA to stall projects in Bihar

Saharsa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday charged the RJD with having stalled development projects in Bihar by putting pressure on the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre to "avenge" its ouster from power in the state in 2005.

Modi also reiterated that the Congress grudgingly agreed to declare Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, after the RJD placed a 'katta' or illegal country-made gun on its head.

"Now in the current elections, the Congress, which is already a spent force in Bihar, has vowed to make the RJD sink," he claimed.

Modi urged the people to punish the RJD for its "sins" and asserted "the NDA stands for development while the jungle raj wallahs for destruction".

"The RJD was sharing power at the Centre when it was voted out of power in Bihar in 2005. Projects like the Kosi Mahasetu had been sanctioned by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. So enraged was the RJD by Nitish Kumar forming a new government in the state that it put pressure on Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi and stalled all such projects in Bihar," he alleged.

"The RJD can never understand the sufferings of the people of the Kosi region, which were alleviated through the construction of the bridge. We are also working on the interlinking of rivers. The NDA manifesto has also put forth a blueprint on flood control," he said.

Speaking in an area which has a substantial Muslim population, Modi charged the RJD-Congress combine with being soft on "infiltrators" and disdainful towards the Ram temple at Ayodhya and the Chhath festival.

“The leaders of the RJD and Congress take time off to visit all types of places abroad. But they do not get the time to visit Ayodhya. If they have so much dislike for Lord Ram, they can still go and see the monuments built in the memory of Nishad Raj and Valmiki," said the PM, in an apparent jibe at the INDIA bloc’s pro-deprived caste stance.