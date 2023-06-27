PM should first sack Manipur CM: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence and said the first thing he should do is sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state.

No amount of "propaganda" by the BJP-led government can cover up its "abject failure" in handling the Manipur situation, Kharge said. He said reports indicate that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has finally spoken to Modi on the situation in the northeastern state and added, "For the last 55 days, Modiji did not say a word on Manipur.

Every Indian is waiting for him to speak." "If Modiji is really concerned about Manipur, then the first thing he should do is sack his Chief Minister," Kharge said on Twitter. More than 100 people have so far lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.