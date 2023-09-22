Police Encounter Claims Life Of Suspect In Brutal Attack On Woman Cop; Two Others Injured

One of the individuals who had been accused of assaulting a female police officer, who was discovered lying in a severely injured state within a train compartment covered in blood just last month, has met his demise in a police confrontation in Ayodhya on Friday. During the encounter, two other men sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment.



The encounter occurred in the Inayat Nagar area on Friday and was carried out by a joint team comprising the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Lucknow Special Task Force (STF). The individual identified as Aneesh was fatally shot during this confrontation.



Authorities hold suspicions that one of the remaining two injured individuals, namely Azad Khan and Vishambhar Dayal, may also have been involved in the assault on the female police officer that took place on August 30. During the encounter, a police official from the Kalandar police station named Ratan Sharma was also injured.

The incident involving the woman constable had occurred on August 30 when railway police personnel found her unconscious and seriously injured in a compartment of the Saryu Express at Ayodhya station. Her face had been viciously attacked with a sharp object, resulting in two fractures to her skull. She was subsequently admitted to Lucknow's KGMC hospital, and her condition was reported as stable. Her identity was kept undisclosed.

According to officials investigating the case, the female police officer had engaged in a dispute with the accused individuals over a train seat. She was seated in the upper berth of the train, and the altercation with the assailants began at Mankapur station. The situation escalated, leading to a brutal attack after the train gained speed. The attackers disembarked at Ayodhya station and fled the scene.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the constable's brother, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation was launched to apprehend the suspects.

On September 4, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad High Court took independent action upon receiving a WhatsApp message regarding the incident. He ordered the formation of a bench, consisting of himself and Justice Srivastava, and directed notices to be served to the Centre and the Railway Police Force (RPF). The bench reprimanded the RPF for its perceived failure in fulfilling its duties while the investigation into the case continued.