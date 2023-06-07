Police In Kurukshetra Lathicharge On Farmers Who Were Protesting

Farmers protested over the Haryana government's decision to not purchase sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP) on Tuesday by blocking the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Kurukshetra. In an effort to calm the farmers down, the police turned to lathi-charge and water cannons.

The protesting farmers alleged that the state government was not purchasing sunflower seeds at the MSP and that they were compelled to sell their goods to private customers for only Rs 4,000 per quintal as opposed to the MSP of Rs 6,400. At an MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal, they requested that the government purchase sunflower seeds.

The farmers in Kurukshetra on Tuesday blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway after their demands went unmet. To clear the road, the cops then lathi-charged the mob.

Farmers in numerous other cities, such as Sonipat, Gohana, and Rohtak in Haryana, blocked roads and highways in protest at police using lathi-charge to remove protesters in Kurukshetra. However, at Sardhana village in Sonipat, farmers obstructed the Ganaur Pugthala Road.

The Ganaur Police arrived at the scene quickly after receiving information about a traffic delay and convinced the farmers to release the blockade.

Furthermore, farmers who were in protest shouted insults at the Haryana government. The Rohtak-Panipat National Highway was stopped in Gohana by farmers in protest of the lathicharge of farmers in Kurukshetra.