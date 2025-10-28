Live
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- Cyclone Montha Strengthens into a Severe Storm, Expected to Cross Andhra Coast Today
- Cyclone Montha: Danger signal seven hoisted at Kakinada Port
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- 36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
- Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate sector surge by 83 pc in July-Sep
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
Police inspector suspended for misconduct
Bhubaneswar: A police inspector in Cuttack district has been suspended for “gross misconduct” and “illegal detention” of a person, officials said on...
Bhubaneswar: A police inspector in Cuttack district has been suspended for “gross misconduct” and “illegal detention” of a person, officials said on Monday. Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania has suspended Siba Prasad Bhadra, inspector in-charge (IIC) of Tangi police station in Cuttack district, as per an order issued on Sunday.
In the greater interest of public service, the IIC has been suspended with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, Central range, Cuttack, the order said.
According to sources, Tangi police had allegedly picked a man from his home on October 21 in connection with a land dispute case. The person was allegedly kept at the police station for two days.
Family members of the person concerned alleged that he was physically assaulted in police custody.
He was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition was critical, they said.