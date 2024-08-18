Police lathi-charge rival football fans seeking justice for RG Kar victim in Kolkata

The brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week has brought together supporters of two arch-rival city football clubs -- East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

On Sunday, fans of these two rival clubs jointly raising 'Justice for R.G. Kar' slogans were lathi-charged outside the Salt Lake stadium, where a Durand Cup Derby between the two sides was called off at the last minute on Saturday citing security reasons. Sources said the administration also feared that fans on the stands might have staged protests against the R.G. Kar incidents if the match was held on Sunday.

However, despite the match being called off, supporters of both the teams carrying their respective club flags assembled in front of the Salt Lake Stadium since Sunday afternoon to raise their voices against the brutal rape and murder that has triggered a nationwide outrage.

The Bidhannagar City Police, in anticipation of a joint protest by the football fans, clamped Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita prohibiting gatherings, protests or rallies within a certain radius area around the stadium.

The supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan got a boost after their counterparts from another city football club, Mohammedan SC, joined them in solidarity and raised 'Justice for R.G. Kar' slogans.

The cops present there, citing the gag orders, asked the protesters to move away, which they refused.

When the police tried to disperse the crowd, first there was heated exchange of words between the two sides before the cops resorted to lathi-charge.

Soon the entire Eastern Metropolitan Bypass Area turned into a virtual battlefield following clashes between the cops and the protesters. The police also detained some of the protesters and dragged them to the prison vans waiting nearby.

The football fans also blocked roads raising slogans of a united protest -- 'Shob Gallery-r Ek Shwor, Justice for R.G. Kar' (Galleries of all clubs demand Justice for R.G Kar).

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the R.G. Kar case.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will take up the matter titled “Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issues” on Tuesday.

The bench also comprises Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.