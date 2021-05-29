Police Shot In The Leg Of Two Gang Rape Suspects In Bengaluru

On early Friday morning, police shot in the leg among two of the six Bangladeshi nationals arrested in connection with the violent attack and gang-rape of a woman in the leg.

According to police, Ridoy Babu (25) and Islam Sagar (23) were accused of attacking Banaswadi ACP NB Sakri and a constable while attempting to flee.

As per DCP (east) SD Sharanappa, When the pair made a rush for it, the spot mahazar was on at Kanakanagar, Ramamurthynagar, off Old Madras Road. Inspector Melvin Francis and sub-inspector Aravind Kumar R both shot on their legs and injured them so that they couldn't flee. Immediately they were taken to a neighbouring hospital where they were treated.

Babu and Sagar were arrested on Thursday, along with Mohammed Babu Shaik (30), Hakil (23), and two women, Nasrath and Kajal, after footage of a Bangladeshi lady being gang-raped went viral in Assam, prompting cops to issue an alert. Some of the men witnessed in the video are yet to be arrested.

Shaik had arrived in Bengaluru seven months prior, according to preliminary research. All of the defendants lived in Ramamurthynagar and were members of a prostitution racket that operated in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bengaluru. The group used to trade women from Bangladesh, and two years ago they brought the gang-rape survivor to India.

According to sources, the survivor worked in spas at Hyderabad and Kozhikode. She moved to Bengaluru three months ago and recently returned to Kozhikode. Shaik suspected the survivor was behind his wife and sister's arrest on prostitution charges in Hyderabad a few weeks ago.

Last week, Shaik and his friends convinced the survivor to return to Bengaluru and assaulted her on the intervening night of May 19 and 20. Their two women accomplices helped them with the act, police sources said. The suspects filmed the assault and sent the video to a friend of the survivor. In a very short span of time, the video reached the Bangladeshis settled in Bengaluru and to the northeastern states and Dhaka. Police said the survivor, who returned to Kerala, has been traced and is predicted to succeed in Bengaluru late Friday night.