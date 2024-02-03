Police station shootout: Thane court sends BJP MLA to 11 days' police custody

Live
Thane (Maharashtra): An Ulhasnagar court has remanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad to 11 days' police custody in connection with the shootout incident at Hill Lines Police Station, here on Saturday.
Gaikwad, who pumped six bullets into Shiv Sena Kalyan chief Mahesh Gaekwad and his associate Rahul Patil, was presented before Magistrate A.A. Nikam on Saturday evening amid tight security.
The police sought 14 days' remand for the accused, Ganpat Gaikwad but his lawyers strongly opposed it saying he was an elected public representative, the shooting was not pre-planned and it was intended for self-defence.
After hearing both sides, Magistrate Nikam sent Ganpat Gaikwad to 11 days' police custody.
