Police stations in Maha Kumbh township to be named after martyrs, religious personalities

Prayagraj (UP): Police stations that will be set up on the sprawling Maha Kumbh 2025 township, will be named after martyrs and prominent religious personalities.

The Prayagraj Commissionerate is mulling a proposal to rename all 40 police stations to be set up in 25 sectors of Maha Kumbh, after great and famous personalities with an aim to leave an ever-lasting impression on the crores of visitors expected to visit the mega religious event.

As around 40 crore pilgrims and devotees are expected to visit the event, Prayagraj Police Commissionerate officers are busy drafting security plans as well as renaming of police stations.

“Police stations will be named after martyrs, great Indian personalities and prominent religious figures, who have contributed to the culture and tradition of the mother land,” said a senior police officer.

Some suggested names include Akhara thana, Bhardwaj thana, Gangeshwar Mahadev, Kalpwasi thana, Akshayvat thana, Mahamandleshwar thana, Sanskriti Dham thana, Anna Kshetra thana, Naagbuski, Narayani Ashram, Acharya Nagar, etc.

Many police stations were named after great Indian personalities in 2019 Maha Kumbh also. During Magh Melas, thanas have been named as Khak Chowk, Mahavir thana, Akshayvat thana, Kotwali, Quila Ghat thana, Parade thana, Kali Sadak thana, etc.

Commissioner of police (Prayagraj) Ramit Sharma said, “Foolproof elaborate security arrangements will be made for the visitors during 2025 Maha Kumbh. We are drafting an elaborate security plan for Kumbh 2025. Besides, most of the police stations on the mela campus would be named after great Indian personalities and renowned people.”