Police steps up patrolling along Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja

The Delhi Police have intensified patrolling along the Yamuna riverbanks ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations to ensure safety, smooth crowd management, and maintain law and order during the four-day festival, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam visited the Yamuna ghats in Geeta Colony and Gandhi Nagar areas to assess security arrangements and preparations being made for the upcoming festivities.

During the inspection, DCP Gautam reviewed access routes, crowd movement plans, and deployment points to ensure that devotees can perform rituals safely.

”Our priority is to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully. Adequate police deployment will be made according to the size of the crowd, and we are coordinating closely with civic agencies for smooth management,” Gautam said.

He added that the police teams are continuously patrolling sensitive areas along the Yamuna and keeping a close watch to prevent any untoward incident. ”If the crowd increases, police deployment will also be scaled up accordingly,” the officer said. Besides Shahdara, police personnel from north, east, northeast, and southeast districts, whose jurisdictions touch the Yamuna, have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and ensure that ghats remain safe. Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, witnesses massive gatherings on the ghats across Delhi every year, especially in trans-Yamuna areas.