Police vehicle set afire in Shillong

Shillong: A police vehicle was set afire in Shillong city by unidentified assailants early on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at the Mawlai Police Station, but no one was injured.

A senior police official said that a police vehicle parked inside the police station was torched in the attack around 2 a.m.

"Two unidentified men arrived on a two-wheeler and threw a petrol bomb at the vehicle," the official said.

A case under the relevant sections of the law was registered and an investigation has been launched.

"We have launched a search operation to nab the culprits," the official said.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

