Police vehicle set afire in Shillong
Highlights
A police vehicle was set afire in Shillong city by unidentified assailants early on Wednesday, police said. Ians IANS April 03, 2024 7:08 PM
Shillong: A police vehicle was set afire in Shillong city by unidentified assailants early on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened at the Mawlai Police Station, but no one was injured.
A senior police official said that a police vehicle parked inside the police station was torched in the attack around 2 a.m.
"Two unidentified men arrived on a two-wheeler and threw a petrol bomb at the vehicle," the official said.
A case under the relevant sections of the law was registered and an investigation has been launched.
"We have launched a search operation to nab the culprits," the official said.
The motive behind the attack is still unknown.
