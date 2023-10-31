Policeman shot at, injured in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar : Terrorists shot at and critically injured a police head constable on Tuesday in J&K’s Baramulla district. Police sources said that terrorists shot at police head constable, Ghulam Mohammad Dar outside his residence in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district Tuesday evening.

“He was shifted to sub-district hospital in Tangmarg town where attending doctors described his condition as critical. “The area has been cordoned off for searches,” sources said.

Terrorists had shot and critically injured a police inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani on Sunday in Eidgah area of Srinagar city. The injured inspector is battling for life in the hospital.