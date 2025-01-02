Political rivalries shouldn't be obstacle in ryots' welfare: Shivraj accuses Delhi govt of being 'anti-farmer'

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of farmers in Delhi, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of indifference towards their welfare.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Chouhan slammed the Delhi government for allegedly failing to implement central agricultural schemes, which he claimed has deprived farmers of essential benefits.

Chouhan urged that political rivalries should not hinder the welfare of farmers.

"I am writing this letter to you with great sorrow. You have never made appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi. Your government has also stopped the implementation of the farmer-friendly schemes of the Central Government in Delhi. There is no sympathy for the farmers in your government," he wrote.

The Union Minister alleged that the AAP government in Delhi has ignored farmers' needs for the past decade.

Referring to Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as the former Chief Minister, he stated, "Instead of taking public welfare decisions, he has always cried about himself. The farmers have been cheated and used for political gains through pre-election promises."

Chouhan highlighted several key central schemes that he said have not been implemented in Delhi, including the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and the National Agriculture Development Programme (Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana or RKVY).

He called this a sign of the AAP government's "irresponsible behaviour," which, according to him, has resulted in farmers losing benefits such as subsidies for mechanisation, micro-irrigation, soil health management, crop residue handling, agroforestry, and crop diversification.

The letter also criticised the non-implementation of the Beej Gram Yojana, which aims to improve seed quality and distribution. He said that this negligence has left farmers unable to reap the benefits of seed certification, infrastructure improvements for seed testing, and traditional seed cultivation assistance.

"Not only have you not implemented the farmer welfare schemes of the Central Government in Delhi, but your policies have also been anti-agriculture and anti-farmer," Chouhan asserted

Further, the minister alleged that essential agricultural equipment, such as tractors and harvesters, are being registered as commercial vehicles in Delhi, forcing farmers to purchase them at higher prices.

He also accused the AAP government of setting high electricity rates for farmers, saying, "AAP talks of free electricity, but farmers are being charged commercial rates for irrigation. Connections for irrigation equipment in areas like Gondi near Bamuna have been cut, hindering irrigation and causing crops to dry up."

Chouhan stressed the need to prioritise farmers' welfare over party politics.

"Political rivalries should not become an obstacle in the welfare of farmers. Farmer welfare is the duty of every government, irrespective of the party politics," he stated, urging the Delhi government to implement central agricultural schemes without delay.

He concluded by requesting that the Delhi government rise above political differences and take immediate action to ensure the benefits of central schemes reach the farmers of Delhi.

"I request you to ensure that the food producers of Delhi get the benefits they deserve," he wrote.