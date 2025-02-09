‘Political turncoat’: Nitish Kumar betrayed Mahagathbandhan, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling him a political turncoat who betrayed the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) by rejoining the BJP-led NDA.

Addressing a Teli community rally at Patna’s Millar School Ground, Tejashwi made it clear that Nitish Kumar will never be welcomed back into the RJD-led alliance.

"Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister twice with RJD’s support, but he backstabbed us and joined the BJP. Now, there is no question of taking him back in the Grand Alliance," Tejashwi declared.

Making a strong anti-BJP stance, Tejashwi asserted that he and the RJD would never ally with the BJP.

"I would prefer to die rather than go with the BJP in my entire life," he said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

He accused Nitish Kumar of “hypocrisy”, reminding the public that when JD-U was part of the Grand Alliance, the Chief Minister repeatedly blamed the BJP for breaking his party.

“Now, Nitish Kumar is running the government with the same BJP. Nitish Kumar used to say BJP is destroying his party but he again working with them," he added.

With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 in the next few months, Tejashwi urged people to give RJD a chance to govern the state.

"If we make mistakes, punish us. But if you give me five years, I will do more for Bihar than the NDA did in the last 20 years," he promised.

Tejashwi mocked Nitish Kumar’s ongoing Pragati Yatra, calling it "Durgati Yatra" (a journey of downfall). He accused the CM of wasting crores of rupees from the state treasury on the tour.

"Nitish Kumar is going where the officials ask him to go, not where the public wants him. He has lost his consciousness and is merely following instructions of bureaucrats," Tejashwi claimed.

He further alleged that the real power in Bihar is in the hands of a 'Super CM', whom he referred to as ‘DK Boss’, though he refused to reveal who that person is.

During the event, Tejashwi Yadav was welcomed with a crown, symbolising support from the Teli community. The organisers expressed full confidence in his leadership, urging the people to unite behind him for Bihar’s development.

With election season heating up, Tejashwi Yadav is positioning himself as the strongest alternative to the NDA government, while continuing his aggressive campaign against Nitish Kumar and the BJP.