Political Violence Erupts In Punjab: AAP Supporters Injured In Clash With SAD Workers

A political dispute turned violent on Saturday at the block development and panchayat office (BDPO) in Jalalabad, Fazilka district, leaving two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters injured, one critically. The incident, which reportedly involved gunfire, occurred when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Nonni Mann and his supporters arrived at the office where AAP workers were present.



Key Details:



- The conflict centered around rural body elections and allegations of illegal land possession.

- AAP-backed sarpanch candidate Mandeep Brar sustained a chest gunshot wound and was rushed to Ludhiana for treatment.

- Another unidentified AAP worker was shot in the hand and taken to a Faridkot hospital.

- The clash stemmed from fears that nomination papers of the SAD-affiliated candidate might be rejected due to a complaint by Brar.

Police Response:



Fazilka SSP Varinder Singh Brar visited the scene and stated that the accused had a grudge against Mandeep Brar over a complaint regarding illegal possession of panchayat land. The police are in the process of registering a case and have promised a thorough investigation.

Political Reactions:



- AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy visited the injured, calling the incident "tragic and unfortunate."

- Jasbir Singh Johal, representing Noni Mann, claimed AAP supporters initiated the clash, damaging vehicles.

The incident underscores the volatile nature of local politics in Punjab, with rural elections becoming a flashpoint for inter-party tensions. As investigations continue, concerns rise about the impact of such violence on the democratic process in the region.

