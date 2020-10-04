Polls in offing, demand for kurta-pyjamas up in Bihar

Patna : With Bihar going to the polls in October-end, the political fervour has started gradually spreading from the cities to towns and villages across the state. The poll prospects of different parties are being debated from city crossroads to the village chaupals.

Another offshoot of the election season is that party activists eager to be recognised as 'politicians' are busy shopping for the quintessential 'political dress' -- pyjamas, kurtas and jackets.

From the capital Patna to towns in the hinterland, political activists and leaders are thronging Khadi and tailoring shops to buy khadi kurtas and pyjamas. The more fashion savvy among them are also choosing the right colours matching their personality. Bharatiya Janata Party workers are buying kurtas reflecting the sartorial style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the choice of Congress leaders and activists remains the pyjama and kurta in the style of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Khadi shops near Veerchand Patel Path in Patna have engaged more tailors. Shopkeepers and tailors are leaving no stone unturned to satisfy the customers, after suffering from the coronavirus recession. There is a rush of customers as soon as these shops open with stitching work going on till late night.

An ordinary tailor on an average makes seven or eight pairs of kurta-pyjamas daily. Maqsood Alam, who has been working as a tailor for almost 10 years, said the number of people wanting kurta-pyjamas has increased manifold since the announcement of the Bihar elections.

"Many leaders want to have a pair of kurta- pyjamas stitched every two or three hours. We are also not disappointing them. Simple kurta-pyjamas are being stitched for Rs 400-Rs 500," Alam added. Many shopkeepers are being kept busy round the clock. This election has proved to be a boon for tailors.

Mohammad Khalid, who runs a tailoring shop near the High Court in Patna said, "This election has proved to be a boon for us. During the corona pandemic, we were in a state of penury. Now customers are coming from outside the city as well."

Not to be left behind, women political activists are buying cotton saris. In this election, women have opted for cotton, Kota check and string saris as their first choice.

Cloth sellers say there are many varieties of Khadi available in the market. People, however, prefer Charkha, Matka, handloom, Akbarpuri and muslin Khadi. Nowadays, people choose coloured Khadi over the traditional white.