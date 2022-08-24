Post the CBI raid, verbal altercations high between AAP and BJP

New Delhi: CBI had raided the premises of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others in the case related to Excise Policy. Post the raid, verbal war of words have intensified between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP.

Manish Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday, accusing the BJP of giving 20-20 crore offers to AAP MLAs.Sisodia tweeted and said, "Failed to break me, so now by offering 20-20 crores to other AAP MLAs, showing fear of raids started a conspiracy to break them.BJP should take care, they are soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal, followers of Bhagat Singh. Will give life but will not betray. Your ED-CBI is of no use in front of them.

मुझे तोड़ने में फेल हो गए,तो अब AAP के अन्य विधायको को 20-20 करोड़ का ऑफर देकर, रेड का डर दिखाकर उन्हें तोड़ने की साजिश शुरू कर दीBJP संभल जाए, ये @ArvindKejriwal जी के सिपाही है,भगत सिंह के अनुयायी है। जान दे देंगे पर गद्दारी नहीं करेंगे। इनके सामने आपकी ED CBI किसी काम की नही — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 24, 2022

At the same time, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "In the last 2-3 days some party MLAs have told me that they are being threatened by CBI and ED,They are being lured with money to leave you, this is a very serious matter.We have called a meeting of our political affairs at 4 pm to discuss this."

ये बेहद गंभीर मामला है। स्थिति का जायज़ा लेने के लिए और आगे की रणनीति बनाने के लिए आज शाम 4 बजे अपने निवास पर हमारी पार्टी की Political Affairs Committee की मीटिंग बुलाई है। https://t.co/E1Qu3o6xdt — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2022

Alleging the offer of 20 crores, many leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference.AAP MLA Ajay Dutt said, "A former BJP MP approached and offered and said that the government is going to fall in Delhi.Aam Aadmi Party MLAs are in touch with us. You also come to BJP. Will give you ₹20 crore."

The AAP MLA further said, "If I refuse, I have threatened to implicate you as well as Manish Sisodia has been implicated in the false case of CBI."

On the other hand, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh targeted the BJP and PM Modi and said, "You must have threatened and destroyed Shinde and his MLAs, threatened and broke Congress MLAs in Karnataka, This is Delhi and these are true soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal who are not afraid of ED and CBI.