Live
- AP Chambers urges govt to repeal NALA Act
- Anganwadi golden jubilee celebrations in October: Minister
- Four killed after lorry collides Bolero vehicle in Palnadu
- Bengaluru's Traffic Crisis: A Deep Dive With Police Officials And Zerodha's Kamath
- Forensic Evidence Workshop held
- Gunfight starts between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Shopian
- Gavaskar: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Unlikely to Play 2027 ODI World Cup
- 1 lakh ‘patta khata’ to be issued as promised
- Former MLA appears before police over Papireddypalle incident
- International Nurses Day held at Kurnool GGH
Power charges set to rise in Delhi
Residents of Delhi may soon face higher electricity bills as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has approved an increase in Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) rates
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi may soon face higher electricity bills as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has approved an increase in Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) rates. The decision is expected to impact consumers during the peak summer months, potentially tightening household budgets at a time of increased electricity usage.
DERC has revised the PPAC charges for the quarter from May 9 to August 8, 2025.
The overall PPAC rate has been set at 7.25 percent, up from 6.80 percent in the previous quarter. The revised rates vary across power distribution companies: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will levy a 7.49 percent charge, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will charge 8.11 percent, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) will implement the highest increase at 10.47%.