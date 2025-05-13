Power charges set to rise in Delhi

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi may soon face higher electricity bills as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has approved an increase in Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) rates. The decision is expected to impact consumers during the peak summer months, potentially tightening household budgets at a time of increased electricity usage.

DERC has revised the PPAC charges for the quarter from May 9 to August 8, 2025.

The overall PPAC rate has been set at 7.25 percent, up from 6.80 percent in the previous quarter. The revised rates vary across power distribution companies: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will levy a 7.49 percent charge, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will charge 8.11 percent, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) will implement the highest increase at 10.47%.