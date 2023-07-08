Live
- 15th Anniversary Fete: SVBC channel gets global recognition with Parayanams says TTD chief
- Garima Parihar: ‘Pushpa Impossible’ taught me to pursue my aspirations relentlessly
- Resolve streetlight complaints in two days: Mayor to officials
- Ovapex Tablets: Solution for managing PCOS, female infertility!
- Missing Jain pontiff in K'taka murdered, police launch search for body
- National Video Game Day
- Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, southwest monsoon intensifies
- Official: Celebration song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ to be out soon
- Telangana Government to pay telephone bills of 27,000 ASHA workers from this month
- Bengal Guv condemns poll violence, says blot on democratic set-up
Powers of five Vice-Chancellors trimmed in Bihar universities
Being the supreme authority of all universities, the Governor has asked Patna university, Jay Prakash university Chapra, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal university Madhepura, Lalit Narayan Mithila university Darbhanga and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit university Darbhanga to refrain from taking any policy decisions.
Patna: Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has barred the Vice-Chancellors of five universities from taking policy-making decisions.
A notification in this regard was issued from the Raj Bhawan on Friday.
Being the supreme authority of all universities, the Governor has asked Patna university, Jay Prakash university Chapra, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal university Madhepura, Lalit Narayan Mithila university Darbhanga and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit university Darbhanga to refrain from taking any policy decisions.
With this, the V-Cs of these universities have been directed to avoid doing transfers and posting on their own. They have also been asked to not initiate fresh projects without the approval of the Raj Bhawan.
Besides, no decision on financial aspects including fee and other charges university generally take from students can now be taken by them.