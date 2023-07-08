  • Menu
Powers of five Vice-Chancellors trimmed in Bihar universities

Patna: Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has barred the Vice-Chancellors of five universities from taking policy-making decisions.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Raj Bhawan on Friday.

Being the supreme authority of all universities, the Governor has asked Patna university, Jay Prakash university Chapra, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal university Madhepura, Lalit Narayan Mithila university Darbhanga and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit university Darbhanga to refrain from taking any policy decisions.

With this, the V-Cs of these universities have been directed to avoid doing transfers and posting on their own. They have also been asked to not initiate fresh projects without the approval of the Raj Bhawan.

Besides, no decision on financial aspects including fee and other charges university generally take from students can now be taken by them.

