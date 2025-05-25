Pradhan clears KV campus in Kamakshyanagar

Dhenkanal: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dedicated a temporary campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kamakshyanagar on Friday. Pradhan also laid the foundation stone for new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Jantaribole village. The government has allocated Rs 30 crore for the construction of the new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya. Addressing a gathering, Pradhan said the Narendra Modi government has fulfilled the dream of the people for opening Kendriya Vidyalaya in the best of interests of children and their future. He said the bravery of freedom fighters Sarangadhar Das, Baishnab Charan Patnaik and Baji Rout will inspire the young generation.

The minister said the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya will be taught in mother tongue at Sishu Vatika. The government has taken steps to open 50,000 Atal Tinkering Lab in the next five years. This will help students develop scientific temperament, he added.

In the newly opened Kendriya Vidyalaya, 240 students will study on temporary campus from Classes I to V and mother tongue will be included in their courses.

Pradhan also dedicated and laid foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 133 crore in Kamakshyanagar. He dedicated an overbridge worth Rs 10.65 crore at Baisingha on NH 53. He also dedicated and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 93 crore of the State government.