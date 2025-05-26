Pradhan inaugurates Durgapali overbridge

Sambalpur: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on a visit to Sambalpur, on Sunday inaugurated the Durgapali railway overbridge, built at a cost of over Rs 60.43 crore.

Pradhan said this is a good step to make Sambalpur city beautiful and modern with the joint cooperation of the Central and the State governments. The overbridge will reduce traffic congestion in the local area and make public transport safe and smooth, he said.

In the coming days, Sambalpur city will be developed into a prosperous city under the double-engine Government. Roads, drinking water, health and sanitation will be improved. Communication and related infrastructure will be strengthened. A ring road will be built in Sambalpur. Internal roads within the city will be constructed. A bridge will be built over the Mahanadi, connecting Yaga Burla and Hirakud, Pradhan said. “Our government is committed to making Sambalpur city a large corporation,” he added.