  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Pradhan inaugurates Durgapali overbridge

Pradhan inaugurates Durgapali overbridge
x
Highlights

Sambalpur: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on a visit to Sambalpur, on Sunday inaugurated the Durgapali railway overbridge, built at a...

Sambalpur: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on a visit to Sambalpur, on Sunday inaugurated the Durgapali railway overbridge, built at a cost of over Rs 60.43 crore.

Pradhan said this is a good step to make Sambalpur city beautiful and modern with the joint cooperation of the Central and the State governments. The overbridge will reduce traffic congestion in the local area and make public transport safe and smooth, he said.

In the coming days, Sambalpur city will be developed into a prosperous city under the double-engine Government. Roads, drinking water, health and sanitation will be improved. Communication and related infrastructure will be strengthened. A ring road will be built in Sambalpur. Internal roads within the city will be constructed. A bridge will be built over the Mahanadi, connecting Yaga Burla and Hirakud, Pradhan said. “Our government is committed to making Sambalpur city a large corporation,” he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick