Prajwal Revanna's first reaction to the Karnataka sex video controversy

New Delhi: Prajwal Revanna, the Hassan MP entangled in Karnataka's sex video controversy, has issued his first statement on the matter. According to reports, Prajwal Revanna fled overseas shortly after the incident was revealed.He has now responded to this situation by tweeting. Prajwal Revanna has stated that he is currently not in Bengaluru and would be unable to assist in the investigation. Prajwal added that he communicated with the Bengaluru CID through his lawyer. Along with that, he stated in the tweet, 'Soon the truth will prevail.'

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 26 and includes the Hassan seat, for which Prajwal Revanna is the contender. After the voting was over on April 26, Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular Alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna went abroad. After his departure abroad, the news of this Karnataka obscene video controversy gained momentum, and now, after the SIT investigation started, Prajwal Revanna has given the first reaction.

ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಲು ನಾನು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಕಾರಣ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ವಕೀಲರ ಮೂಲಕ C.I.D ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.



ಸತ್ಯ ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಬರಲಿದೆ.



As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon. pic.twitter.com/lyU7YUoJem — Prajwal Revanna (@iPrajwalRevanna) May 1, 2024

It is worth noting that Prajwal Revanna's response came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave a notice on Tuesday. The SIT was created in the alleged sexual harassment case. On Tuesday, the SIT issued a notice to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna.Prajwal's father serves as a Janata Dal Secular MLA. While reporting on the notice, news outlet PTI cited sources, claiming that the SIT has requested both of them to join the inquiry.



According to the news agency, a case was filed on Sunday at Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district following a complaint from a woman working in Revanna's residence.A charge has been filed against MLA HD Revanna and his MP son Prajwal Revanna under sections 354A (sexual exploitation), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat), and 509 (insulting the dignity of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the video purportedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna went viral, a SIT was appointed to examine the alleged sex incident. It is led by BK Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigations Department (CID).Prajwal Revanna is currently not in India, and it is believed that he left following the first round of Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections on April 26.