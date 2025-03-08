Prayagraj woman inspires many with 'Shakti Rasoi' scheme despite adverse circumstances

Prayagraj : Aarushi from Prayagraj has become a symbol of strength, resilience, and empowerment, turning her personal tragedy into an inspiring journey for many women. On International Women’s Day, her story resonates with courage, as she not only nurtures her family in the face of adversity but also runs a successful rasoi, under the 'Shakti Rasoi' scheme, alongside other women, defying the odds in a male-dominated society.

In 2020, Aarushi’s life was turned upside down when her husband passed away unexpectedly. A woman’s world often feels like it’s falling apart when she loses the person who was her pillar of support, and for Aarushi, the emotional and financial burden was overwhelming.

"When my husband passed away, it felt like the ground had slipped from under my feet. Only a woman can truly understand that feeling when she’s left to shoulder the family’s responsibilities alone. The weight of societal pressures, judgement, and uncertainty about the future can be crushing," Aarushi told IANS.

Despite these challenges, Aarushi’s determination did not falter. Her daughter was studying in a prestigious school, and Aarushi was determined to ensure that she wouldn’t have to give up her education due to financial struggles.

"I reached a point where I thought I wouldn’t be able to afford my daughter’s schooling, and that was the darkest moment for me. But then I discovered the 'Shakti Rasoi' initiative," she added.

Through the Shakti Rasoi initiative, Aarushi not only found a lifeline but also a platform to build a new future. This initiative, part of the government’s Self Help Group (SHG) scheme, offers financial assistance and a platform for women to establish small businesses. Aarushi leveraged this opportunity to open her own Shakti Rasoi, transforming her life and the lives of many others.

"If it weren’t for this government platform, I would have completely failed. This is a huge blessing for women like me, who face personal tragedies. The government’s support is what has allowed me to stand on my feet again," she told IANS.

Aarushi’s business success has since become a beacon of hope. Not only has she turned her life around, but she is also helping other women gain financial independence and confidence.

"The situation has changed drastically. There was a time when I struggled with my basic needs and faced social stigma. Today, I’m running a successful business, and many women from my Self Help Group are working alongside me. We have achieved so much together in just a few years," she stated.

Aarushi is not alone in her journey. Riya, another member of the Shakti Rasoi team, shared her own story of struggle and triumph.

"I was in a difficult situation, where my husband refused to give me money, and I couldn’t afford to educate my children. Coming to Shakti Rasoi has changed everything. With the support of the government’s schemes, I’m now able to educate my children and fulfil their dreams," Riya added.

Both women credited the government's initiatives under PM Modi’s leadership for transforming their lives.