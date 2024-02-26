Precautionary Measures And Traffic Advisory For Tractor March Near Delhi-Noida Border

In preparation for the planned tractor march organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in the Delhi-Noida border region, the Noida Police has taken several preemptive measures. The tractor march, which is part of the ongoing farmers' protests, aims to assert the demands of the farming community and draw attention to their grievances.

The Noida Police issued a traffic advisory to warn commuters about potential disruptions and diversions in the area. This advisory is crucial for ensuring public safety and minimizing inconvenience caused by the protest activities. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been implemented to maintain law and order, and additional police personnel have been deployed at key entry and exit points of Delhi and Noida to manage the situation effectively.

The planned route of the tractor march spans from Mehndipur in Rabupura to Falaida along the Yamuna Expressway. This route encompasses significant areas such as the Luharli Toll Plaza and Mahamaya Flyover, where the farmers intend to make their voices heard.

To mitigate the impact of potential traffic disruptions, the Noida Police has outlined specific alternative routes in their advisory. For instance, commuters traveling from various borders such as Chilla, DND, and Kalindi are advised to use alternative routes such as the Sector 14A flyover, Film City flyover in Sector 18, and Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37, respectively. Additionally, commuters using the Yamuna Expressway are encouraged to explore alternative transportation options like the metro to minimize inconvenience.

Furthermore, the advisory highlights restrictions for goods vehicles on specific routes, urging drivers to consider alternative paths to reach their destinations smoothly.

In a related development, the Delhi Police lifted portions of the barriers at the Singhu and Tikri borders as the farmers decided to suspend their proposed march towards the national capital. This decision indicates a temporary respite in the tensions between the protesting farmers and the authorities.

Meanwhile, the SKM has declared today as 'Quit WTO Day,' advocating for the exclusion of agriculture from World Trade Organization discussions. This move underscores the farmers' broader demands for policy changes at both the national and international levels to safeguard their interests and livelihoods.