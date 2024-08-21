Preparations begin for CAPF deployment at R.G. Kar

Kolkata: Preparations started for the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Wednesday at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

The deployment comes after a clear instruction from the Supreme Court. The apex court on Tuesday had ordered any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to be stationed in the hospital where the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor took place earlier this month.

The CISF Deputy Inspector General K. Pratap, accompanied by his subordinate officers, reached RG Kar in the morning. Sources said that he had arrived to discuss with the hospital authorities regarding the CISF personnel deployment.

The apex court had acknowledged the necessity of deploying central forces at the R.G. Kar premises after it was brought to the notice of the court that the majority of the resident doctors, both male and female, had vacated the hospital hostel, following the vandalism at the emergency department by outsider anti-social elements after the midnight of August 14.

The apex court also acknowledged the necessity of instilling confidence among the resident doctors by providing them with a safe working atmosphere within the hospital premises.

On Tuesday evening, the West Bengal government announced to the appointment of retired cops and retired personnel from the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces as security supervisors at different state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

In fact, following the rape and murder incident, several questions have been raised about the lackadaisical security arrangements not just in R.G Kar but in all state-run hospitals in West Bengal.

Several medical and non-medical staff attached to these hospitals have complained that certain pockets within the hospital premises go under the control of anti-social elements after sunset.

There had been complaints of the consumption of liquor and drugs by outsiders within the hospital premises after sunset.